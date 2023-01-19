5 Weird Things About Texas That Outsiders Don't Understand

By Ginny Reese

January 19, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Texas is definitely in a world of its own! From overly-proud residents to weird traditions, there are several things about the Lone Star State that outsiders just don't understand.

KXAN compiled a list of five things that people who aren't from Texas won't get. Here's the list:

Pride

Some people may think it is weird just how much pride Texans have for their state and their state's flag. The state has so much pride that students even recite a state pledge!

Speed

Texas has the highest posted speed limits of any other state. There are speed limits of a whopping 85 miles per hour on Texas State Highway 130.

Animals

The state has a few animals associated with it, though there is no official state mammal. Texas Longhorns, nine-banded armadillos, and Mexican free-tailed bats have all been associated with Texas.

Parking

The state is overflowing with oversized pickup trucks, but it seems the parking spots can't keep up. One KXAN viewer stated, "I find it odd that so many ppl have huge trucks, yet so many parking lots have really narrow spots. Even my small SUV is too big for most parking spots!"

Traditions

Tea is a solid Texas staple and people like it super sweet here. But even weirder traditions that people don't understand include homecoming mums and the nonstop use of the word y'all.

