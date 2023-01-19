Actor Julian Sands Missing Days After Hike On California Mountain

Actor Julian Sands has been missing for five days since going on a hike in Southern California last week, officials announced Wednesday (January 18) via NBC News.

Sands, 65, was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains at around 7:30 p.m. last Friday (January 13), according to San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez.

Crews searched for Sands after the initial report, but paused efforts Saturday (January 14) evening due to trail conditions and the threat of a potential avalanche, according to Rodriguez.

The search and rescue efforts have since continued and include a helicopter and drones searching the area in adherence with weather conditions as the responders determine when it will be safe to continue a ground search.

The San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department issued warnings for residents and hikers to avoid the area as high winds and ice are present.