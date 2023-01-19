Actor Julian Sands Missing Days After Hike On California Mountain
By Jason Hall
January 19, 2023
Actor Julian Sands has been missing for five days since going on a hike in Southern California last week, officials announced Wednesday (January 18) via NBC News.
Sands, 65, was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains at around 7:30 p.m. last Friday (January 13), according to San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez.
Crews searched for Sands after the initial report, but paused efforts Saturday (January 14) evening due to trail conditions and the threat of a potential avalanche, according to Rodriguez.
The search and rescue efforts have since continued and include a helicopter and drones searching the area in adherence with weather conditions as the responders determine when it will be safe to continue a ground search.
The San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department issued warnings for residents and hikers to avoid the area as high winds and ice are present.
"The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience," the department said.
Fourteen rescue missions have been launched on Mt. Baldy and its surrounding areas for lost, stranded and injured hikers during the past four weeks, while two hikers were reported to have fallen to their deaths, according to the department.
Sands is best known for roles in A Room With a View (1985), Warlock (1989) Arachnophobia (1990) and Leaving Las Vegas (1995). The English actor's career spans five different decades and includes television roles on 24, Banshee and Smallville.