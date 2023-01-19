Beyoncé Fans Freak Out Over Her Amazing Sound Check Ahead Of Dubai Concert

Along with those songs, Beyoncé was also heard singing hits like "Crazy in Love" and "Drunk in Love," which means its possible that her husband JAY-Z may also join her on stage. The billionaire couple's performance would be well worth the $24 million Bey received for performing at the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal resort. Her hour-long show will happen following a set from Swedish House Mafia, and is expected to attract plenty of A-list celebrities.



The rare show will also serve as the warm-up for her upcoming Renaissance tour. Back in October, Beyoncé confirmed the string of shows in support of her Renaissance album will begin in summer 2023. So far, no dates for the tour have been announced. However, the videos from her recent sound check and whatever visuals that may come from her upcoming concert will have to hold the BeyHive down until the rest of her tour details are released.



See more videos of Beyoncé's stellar sound check below.