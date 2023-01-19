Beyoncé Fans Freak Out Over Her Amazing Sound Check Ahead Of Dubai Concert
By Tony M. Centeno
January 19, 2023
Beyoncé was heard preparing for her first major concert in five years, and the BeyHive couldn't contain their excitement.
On Wednesday, January 18, fans began posting videos of their view of Bey's sound check ahead of her anticipated performance in Dubai. In the videos posted shortly after midnight in the United Arab Emirates, we can only see a city view of Atlantis The Royal resort but fans didn't have to be that close the venue to hear the Grammy award-winning singer belt out some of her biggest hits. TMZ reported that fans could hear Bey performing songs like "Naughty Girl," "Halo," "Spirit" and "Freedom."
WATCH:— TheYoncéHub (@yoncecapital) January 18, 2023
Beyoncé appears to be sound-checking “Spirit” for her performance in Dubai this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/0poBltyykV
Along with those songs, Beyoncé was also heard singing hits like "Crazy in Love" and "Drunk in Love," which means its possible that her husband JAY-Z may also join her on stage. The billionaire couple's performance would be well worth the $24 million Bey received for performing at the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal resort. Her hour-long show will happen following a set from Swedish House Mafia, and is expected to attract plenty of A-list celebrities.
The rare show will also serve as the warm-up for her upcoming Renaissance tour. Back in October, Beyoncé confirmed the string of shows in support of her Renaissance album will begin in summer 2023. So far, no dates for the tour have been announced. However, the videos from her recent sound check and whatever visuals that may come from her upcoming concert will have to hold the BeyHive down until the rest of her tour details are released.
See more videos of Beyoncé's stellar sound check below.
Beyoncé rehearsing Crazy in Love in Dubai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/369R8rBEjk— RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) January 18, 2023
I never thought I’d be this happy for Beyoncé performing Drunk in Love again. She sounds so heavenly! pic.twitter.com/6sJ0uohWMW— BEYTHOVEN is HEATED | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) January 18, 2023
The lights at Beyoncé’s show this weekend will be crazy pic.twitter.com/fm2YGpka58— BEYTHOVEN is HEATED | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) January 19, 2023
The area and stage where the show will take place are being finalized for the event.pic.twitter.com/WTfqVN2hso— BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) January 19, 2023