Boston Man Hired Feds Posing As Hitmen To Murder Wife, Her Boyfriend

A Boston man was arrested by federal agents posing as hitmen he'd hired to kill his wife and her boyfriend, according to a United States Attorney's Office news release shared on Wednesday (January 18).

Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, was charged with one count of murder-for-hire and was detained following his initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Tuesday (January 17).

A source told federal law enforcement that Chowdhury had sought assistance in having his wife murdered around November 2022. The source claimed Chowdhury paid a murder-for-hire fee to an individual who took the money and didn't follow through on the suspect's request.

“...Chowdhury subsequently told the individual that he needed the murder done as soon as possible and that he would get the money to do so, even robbing a store if necessary to obtain the funds,” the press release stated.

During the next two months, undercover agents posing as hitmen went through detailed information provided to them by Chowdhury, which included a note in which the suspect specified that the crime needed to be covered up and not linked back to him.

“So how we gonna disappear his, uh, body?” Chowdhury asked, according to the release. “No evidence. No evidence. No evidence from like, you know, that, uh, I did something, you know?”

Chowdhury claimed that his wife prohibited him from seeing their children and left him for her boyfriend, who he also wanted killed. Chowdhury's wife had an "abuse protection order" in place preventing him from making contact with her -- which he'd violated in October 2019 -- according to the news release.

Chowdhury provided the undercover agents with photos of his wife and her boyfriend, as well as information regarding their work schedules and home and work locations. The suspect allegedly agreed to pay $8,000 for both murders, as well as a down payment of $500, before he was arrested.

Chowdhury faces up to 10 years in prison in relation to the murder-for-hire charge.