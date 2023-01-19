Coast Guard Monitoring Suspected Russian Spy Ship Off The Coast Of Hawaii

The United States Coast Guard said that it is monitoring a suspected Russian spy ship in international waters near Hawaii. In a press release, the U.S. Coast Guard 14th District Hawaii and the Pacific noted that it is common for "foreign-flagged military vessels" to loiter off the coast of Hawaii.

"The U.S. Coast Guard is currently monitoring the Russian vessel operating in the vicinity of Hawaii," said Cmdr. Dave Milne, chief of External Affairs. "As part of our daily operations, we track all vessels in the Pacific area through surface and air assets and joint agency capabilities. The Coast Guard operates in accordance with international laws of the sea to ensure all nations can do the same without fear or contest. This is especially critical to secure freedom of movement and navigation throughout the Blue Pacific."

Chris Cavas, a naval warfare journalist and host of the CAVASShips podcast, said that the vessel appears to be the "Russian intelligence ship KARELIYA SSV535."

"Russian intelligence ship KARELIYA SSV535 continues to operate near Hawaii. The Project 864 Vishnaya-class AGI is seen in this 11 Jan US Coast Guard video being refueled from a Russian ship via the astern method. Ship has often been seen in Hawaiian waters monitoring US movements," Cavas tweeted.