Five Inmates Escaped Missouri Jail By Crawling Through The Walls

Authorities in Missouri have launched a massive manhunt after five inmates being held on felony charges escaped from St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington.

The escaped inmates were identified as Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace, Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker, and Michael Wilkins. The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department said that McSean, Tucker, and Sebastian "are known sex offenders being held for crimes committed while confined in the Missouri Department of Corrections Sexual Offender Treatment Center."

St. Francois County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Gregory Armstrong said that the five prisoners accessed the roof by climbing through an area of the wall that housed the facility's plumbing pipes.

After making it outside, they ditched their orange prison uniforms and stole a grey 2009 Toyota Scion with Missouri temporary tags from a nearby parking lot. They were last seen driving southbound.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward each for information on Sebastian, McSean, and Tucker. In addition, there is a $2,500 reward for information about the whereabouts of Pace and Wilkins. Anybody with tips can call the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department at (573)756-3252.

The inmates should be considered dangerous, and anybody who sees them is advised to immediately call 911.