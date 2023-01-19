Florida Woman Pulled From Storm Drain For 3rd Time In 2 Years

By Zuri Anderson

January 19, 2023

Photo: Delray Beach Police Department

Nearly two years after a naked South Florida woman got stuck in a storm drain, she had to be rescued from another one this week. Lyndsey Jane Kennedy, of Delray Beach, was pulled from a canal near the 500th block of Lindell Boulevard on Wednesday, January 18, according to the city's police department.

Officers and firefighters responded to the area after getting a call about someone swimming in the canal. When police asked her if she needed help, Kennedy refused to get out and climbed further into the storm pipes, which crossed under Lindell Boulevard.

"Firefighters were able to contain her between two sections of pipe. Delray Beach Fire Rescue Special Operations Team members used a ladder and rescue harness to get her out," authorities tweeted.

Officers said she suffered minor injuries and was taken to Delray Medical Center for further evaluation.

This is the third time Kennedy was pulled from a storm drain since her first incident on March 23, 2021. Delray Beach Fire Rescue rescued her from a storm drain near 475 Canal Point North, three weeks after her boyfriend reported her missing.

Kennedy told police at the time she was swimming in a canal near her boyfriend's home when she discovered a tunnel. She curiously entered the tunnel and got lost in the underground tunnels for weeks. Then two months later, she was pulled from a drain all the way in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Kennedy's mother previously revealed to police her daughter has a history of "making bad decisions when she is high on drugs," according to a report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.