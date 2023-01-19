Florida Woman Pulled From Storm Drain For 3rd Time In 2 Years

Nearly two years after a naked South Florida woman got stuck in a storm drain, she had to be rescued from another one this week. Lyndsey Jane Kennedy, of Delray Beach, was pulled from a canal near the 500th block of Lindell Boulevard on Wednesday, January 18, according to the city's police department.

Officers and firefighters responded to the area after getting a call about someone swimming in the canal. When police asked her if she needed help, Kennedy refused to get out and climbed further into the storm pipes, which crossed under Lindell Boulevard.

"Firefighters were able to contain her between two sections of pipe. Delray Beach Fire Rescue Special Operations Team members used a ladder and rescue harness to get her out," authorities tweeted.

Officers said she suffered minor injuries and was taken to Delray Medical Center for further evaluation.