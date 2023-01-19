Here's The Strangest Food In Florida

Just like how every town, city, and state has its unusual customs and landmarks, they also have unusual foods. People have come up with unique food combinations or cooking ideas that make you think thrice about consuming it. Just because these foods look odd or unpleasant doesn't mean they taste bad. There's a reason why people eat them after all!

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the strangest food you can eat in every state. According to the website, Florida's weirdest dish is peanut butter and jelly burger! People have been finding ways to spice up the classic PB&J, but this one takes the cake.

"The version of this burger at Brgr Stop in Coconut Grove cheats a little: the 'jelly' is tomato jam. Other Floridian restaurants use actual sweet fruit jelly. Cheddar and bacon is often added, too, because Florida. (The version at Disneyworld’s ESPN Club adds jalapeños)," writers suggested.

Here's how researchers found their wacky picks:

"24/7 Tempo has assembled a list of some of the strangest foods not just at fairs but in America in general, state by state, by reviewing articles on the subject in a wide range of publications, including Mashed, Spoon University, Travel Channel, Cheapism, and Bizarre Food."

Still curious, or want to test your stomach? Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.