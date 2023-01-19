Kesha Teases New Music In A Blink And You'll Miss It Instagram Live

Pop superstar Kesha teased some new music in an Instagram live video yesterday, though even the most dedicated of fans could be forgiven for missing it. The singer whose previous album High Road came out in 2020 appeared on a number of features in 2021 and then took 2022 off from music entirely, but it looks like she could be back sooner rather than later.

Kesha fans were treated to a notification that she had gone live on Instagram but viewers had less than a minute to join before the stream was already over. In the video, Kesha sits pretty still in front of the camera flashing some dark sunglasses and occasionally taking bites out of a sandwich. The part that really interested her fans was the song playing in the background, allegedly an unreleased Kesha track. About 40 seconds of the song can be heard before the stream ends but thankfully Kesha fans online were able to capture and reshare the whole thing so it can be watched online.

This marks the first time Kesha has made headlines for new music in quite a while though she hasn't been quiet. Just a few days ago her social media team made a post on her Twitter account that appeared to be meant for fellow pop singer Charli XCX, resulting in a comedic back and forth between the two.