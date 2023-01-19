Multiple Injuries, 1 Death After Kentucky Restaurant Sign Falls On Car

Two people were injured and one woman is dead after a restaurant sign fell onto a car in Elizabethtown. WDRB reported that a Denny's sign fell onto the car on Thursday afternoon (January 19th) around 1:30 p.m. on N. Mulberry Street.

Three adults were in the car, a man and two women. All three had to be extricated by the fire department and transported by EMS to a local hospital. The 72-year-old woman passed away from her injuries. The other two occupants had seemingly non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time the sign fell, winds were gusting up to 50 mph.

Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham said, "I've never seen anything like this. It's certainly very windy and I'm certain that was a factor involved in this."

A video of the sign falling can be seen at the link below: