Multiple Injuries, 1 Death After Kentucky Restaurant Sign Falls On Car

By Ginny Reese

January 20, 2023

Denny's Offers Free Breakfast In Effort To Aggressively Promote Sales
Photo: Getty Images

Two people were injured and one woman is dead after a restaurant sign fell onto a car in Elizabethtown. WDRB reported that a Denny's sign fell onto the car on Thursday afternoon (January 19th) around 1:30 p.m. on N. Mulberry Street.

Three adults were in the car, a man and two women. All three had to be extricated by the fire department and transported by EMS to a local hospital. The 72-year-old woman passed away from her injuries. The other two occupants had seemingly non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time the sign fell, winds were gusting up to 50 mph.

Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham said, "I've never seen anything like this. It's certainly very windy and I'm certain that was a factor involved in this."

A video of the sign falling can be seen at the link below:

Elizabethtown police says that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.