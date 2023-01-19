Rihanna Is 'Back Making Music Again,' A$AP Rocky Confirms

Please don't stop the music, Rihanna! She won't — if her boyfriend A$AP Rocky has anything to say about it.

In a recent interview, the "Praise The Lord" rapper confirmed that new Rihanna music is on the way. "I'm so glad that my lady's back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there. It's just incredible," he said, adding how proud he is that Rihanna is performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. "The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I'm excited. I'm more excited than everybody else, honestly."

A$AP's revelation comes about two months after Rihanna addressed her fans about the possibility of new music. "That's not true," Rihanna said about a new album dropping in 2023. "Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?" Since her statement, however, she's been spotted at the studio several times.