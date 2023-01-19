State Fair Of Texas Gets Special Top Spot Honor

The State Fair of Texas has been stealing the hearts of people all over the country for years, and now it's receiving special recognition. WFAA reported that for the 12th time, the State Fair of Texas topped Carnival Warehouse's list of the top 50 fairs and carnivals in the US.

According to the study, the State Fair of Texas had more than 2.5 million attendees, which is nearly 16 percent more people from 2021's event.

Carnival Warehouse explains what makes the State Fair of Texas so special:

"At the top of the list, the State Fair of Texas was #1, hitting 2,547,289, a 15.64 percent jump over 2021. To stay at the top, the fair found a way to move forward with a re-emphasis on community relevance. “This year, we added several new shows, additional rodeo performances, and brought back fairgoer favorites,” said Karissa Condoianis, Senior Vice President, Public Relations, State Fair of Texas. “While the 2021 State Fair of Texas was still celebrated by millions of people, we were emerging from the cancellation of the 2020 fair. This year's fair brought a degree of normalcy, reminiscent of pre-pandemic times, back to our community. This incorporates many facets of our organization, including both our entertainment and food lineup. By diversifying what live music, shows, and attractions we offer, in addition to the continued creativity of our food and beverage vendors, we are fulfilling our goal of providing a place where all Texans can find something for themselves, and in turn, we strengthen our fair.”"

Check out the full list of America's best fairs and carnivals on Carnival Warehouse's website.