Taylor Swift-Inspired 'Heartbreak Bar' To Open In Chicago

"Anti-Valentine's Day" is just around the corner and what better place to celebrate than at a heartbreak bar inspired by the anti-hero songstress herself. According to People.com, a Taylor Swift-inspired heartbreak bar is opening in downtown Chicago that promises to eliminate all bad blood this holiday season so you can stop adding to your long list of ex-lovers.

This might seem too good to be true for dedicated Windy City swifties, but there is a slight catch. "Bad Blood" will only be open for a limited time in February, and a waitlist has already been created. Bucket Listers posted the news of the exclusive pop-up on Instagram.

"Got a long list of ex-lovers? 🍸❤️‍🔥 Hop on the waitlist for this exclusive (anti) Valentine’s pop-up and get ready to plot your post breakup comeback at BucketListers.com," the post read.