Taylor Swift-Inspired 'Heartbreak Bar' To Open In Chicago

By Logan DeLoye

January 19, 2023

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AMA-SHOW
Photo: AFP

"Anti-Valentine's Day" is just around the corner and what better place to celebrate than at a heartbreak bar inspired by the anti-hero songstress herself. According to People.com, a Taylor Swift-inspired heartbreak bar is opening in downtown Chicago that promises to eliminate all bad blood this holiday season so you can stop adding to your long list of ex-lovers.

This might seem too good to be true for dedicated Windy City swifties, but there is a slight catch. "Bad Blood" will only be open for a limited time in February, and a waitlist has already been created. Bucket Listers posted the news of the exclusive pop-up on Instagram.

"Got a long list of ex-lovers? 🍸❤️‍🔥 Hop on the waitlist for this exclusive (anti) Valentine’s pop-up and get ready to plot your post breakup comeback at BucketListers.com," the post read.

Those interested will need to buy a ticket to get into the bar. The ticket includes entry to the pop-up, a free themed cocktail of your choice, and a tarot card reading. You don't need to be feeling 22 to enter, but it will cost you $22 dollars. People mentioned that those interested can visit the bar located inside of the Electric Garden in the West Loop from February 3rd to February 26th.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.