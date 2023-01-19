Texas 'Private Jet On Wheels' Launches Route Between San Antonio And Dallas

A luxury bus company in Texas has launched a new route between Dallas and San Antonio. My San Antonio reported that Vonlane bus service is opening the new route on February 10th. The company is already allowing travelers to book their first trips.

The bus service is based in Dallas and CEO Alex Danza describes it as a "private jet on wheels." The company announced the new route on Facebook.

Fares for the trip out of San Antonio will run you about $139, according to the company's website. The route leaves from the northwest terminal at 6809 N Loop 1604 W Access Rad in San Antonio.

The bus will arrive in Dallas at Doubletree Love Field Dallas after a trip that will last about four hours and 30 minutes. There are three trips already planned out of San Antonio with the first one leaving at 6 a.m. and the last one leaving at 5 p.m.

You can book your trip on Vonlane's website.