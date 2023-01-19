The Rolling Stones Are Officially On TikTok

By Logan DeLoye

January 19, 2023

GERMANY-MUSIC-CONCERT-ROLLING STONES
Photo: Getty Images

The Rolling Stones might not be able to get any satisfaction, but we will now that they are officially on TikTok. The Rock 'n' Roll icons posted their first TikTok video today, and encouraged others to share their best "Stones" dance moves with them on the app. The first video is a compilation of live shows in which Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are dancing on stage to "Start Me Up."

"Time to move like the Stones...we'll be sharing some of your creations. Show us at #TheRollingStones #MickJagger #KeithRichards," the post read. In addition to creating a TikTok account, the band's entire music catalog will now be available to all app users.

@therollingstones

Time to move like the Stones… we’ll be sharing some of your creations. Show us at #TheRollingStones #MickJagger #KeithRichards

♬ Start Me Up - The Rolling Stones

Since starting the page, The Rolling Stones have posted a handful of videos encouraging followers to not only dance like the Stones, but also to dress and play like the them in various videos. Aside from getting everyone in the Stones spirit, the band shared footage from an interview that took place in Denmark in 1963. All members of the band can be seen introducing themselves and describing their role in the band. Fans and followers can look forward to this content, and so much more as The Rolling Stones' TikTok journey evolves.

The Rolling Stones
