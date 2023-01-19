The Rolling Stones Are Officially On TikTok

The Rolling Stones might not be able to get any satisfaction, but we will now that they are officially on TikTok. The Rock 'n' Roll icons posted their first TikTok video today, and encouraged others to share their best "Stones" dance moves with them on the app. The first video is a compilation of live shows in which Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are dancing on stage to "Start Me Up."

"Time to move like the Stones...we'll be sharing some of your creations. Show us at #TheRollingStones #MickJagger #KeithRichards," the post read. In addition to creating a TikTok account, the band's entire music catalog will now be available to all app users.