This Is The Most Snow Arizona Has Ever Had

Sledding, snow angels, and winter sports make snow an endless source of fun for both kids and adults. And Arizona has seen its fair share of snowfall.

24/7 Wall Street determined the most snowfall in state history. The website states, "To identify the places with the biggest snowfall in history in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical snowfall data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information database of Snowfall Extremes. The counties and county equivalents listed had the largest three-day snowfall on record in the state."

So just how much snow has Arizona gotten?

The website states, "Surprisingly, perhaps, Arizona’s biggest three-day snowfall was even larger, at nearly 8 feet, in Coconino County, which encompasses Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon, on Jan. 22, 2010."

The state's record snowfall took place in Coconino County. The largest one-day snowfall was three feet and six inches, the largest two-day snowfall on record was six feet and five inches, and the largest three-day snowfall was seven feet and 11 inches. All three records took place in January of 2010.

Check out each state's snowfall record on 24/7 Wall Street's website.