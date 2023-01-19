This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had

Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.

For those wondering about how today's weather compared to past events, 24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record. According to researchers, the most snow Colorado's ever gotten was in Mineral County. Here are the statistics:

Largest 3-day snowfall: 8 feet, 8 inches (1/28/1956)

Largest 2-day snowfall: 7 feet, 6 inches (1/28/1956)

Largest 1-day snowfall: 4 feet, 7 inches (1/14/1997)

Largest place in county: Creede

This is how the researchers got the data:

"To identify the places with the biggest snowfall in history in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical snowfall data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information database of Snowfall Extremes. The counties and county equivalents listed had the largest three-day snowfall on record in the state. (The date listed represents the final day of the two or three-day snowfall period. The two-day and one-day record totals listed are the highest in the county or county equivalent and not necessarily the state as a whole.)"

Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.