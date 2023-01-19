This Is The Most Snow Kentucky Has Ever Had

Sledding, snow angels, and winter sports make snow an endless source of fun for both kids and adults. And Kentucky has seen its fair share of snowfall.

24/7 Wall Street determined the most snowfall in state history. The website states, "To identify the places with the biggest snowfall in history in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical snowfall data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information database of Snowfall Extremes. The counties and county equivalents listed had the largest three-day snowfall on record in the state."

So just how much snow has Kentucky gotten?

The state's record snowfall took place in Madison County. The largest one-day snowfall was one foot and 8.2 inches, the largest two-day snowfall on record was two feet and 6.5 inches, and the largest three-day snowfall was three feet and five inches. The largest one-day snowfall record was set in 1942, which the two-day and three-day records were set in 1998.

It's no surprise that Alaska has the country's biggest three-day snowfall of 12 feet and three inches. The second biggest three-day snowfall took place in Siskiyou County California with 11 feet and three inches.

