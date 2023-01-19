This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana

No one knows your city as well as the people who live there, who know all the hidden gems that make the town unique and stand apart from the rest. From the bustling culture of eclectic New York City to Austin's own motto of keeping it weird, America is home to some of the most interesting cities you can imagine.

Reader's Digest looked for the quirkiest cities in the country, compiling a list of the most unique town in each state. According to the site:

"Ask anyone to name the quirkiest city in America and you'll probably hear New York City, New Orleans, Key West, or even Austin, Texas or Portland, Oregon — as the latter two have 'weird' in their town mottos. But quirkiness is in the 'eye of the beholder,' and examples can be found in some places you'd never guess."

The quirkiest town in Louisiana is New Orleans. This exciting city is known for drawing visitors from all over the world, and especially for its packed crowds during Mardi Gras.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Mardi Gras is more than just a one-time even for the people of New Orleans, who structure their year and their businesses around Fat Tuesday. Whether it's costume-making, songwriting, or fundraising, residents of this city are always working to make sure that the festival they're known (and loved) for is nothing less than spectacular."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see the most unique towns in the country.