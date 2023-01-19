This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Texas

There's nothing quite like a warm, fluffy biscuit topped with butter and filled with your favorite add-ins.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state. The website states, "The perfect biscuit, for many people across the country, is not easy to come by. From the Pacific Northwest to the South, people revere biscuit recipes, only tweaking them when absolutely necessary. In this big old biscuity world of ours there are just so many options out there."

According to the list, the best biscuit in Texas comes from Biscuits & Groovy in Austin. The website explains what makes this restaurant's biscuits so special:

"There is simply no time to mess around at Biscuits & Groovy in Austin. The menu won’t let you; your options are biscuits, biscuits, and more biscuits. Its multiple buttermilk biscuit options come topped with city-famous white pepper gravy and it offers tasty breakfast upgrades like bacon, sausage, melty cheese, and chives."

Check out the full list of places to get each state's best biscuit on Cheapism's website.