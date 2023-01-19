This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Arizona

Fried calamari is a tasty seafood dish that always satisfied. The lightly battered and delicately fried rings of squid are often served as an appetizer but make the perfect main course as well.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to get fried calamari. The website states, "From traditional recipes that are served with zesty marinara,\ to options that incorporate unexpected ingredients (such as artichoke hearts and cornmeal), here are some of the best places to get your fried calamari fix."

According to the list the best restaurant in Arizona for getting fried calamari is Ocean Prime in Phoenix. The website explains:

"Ocean Prime, the nationally acclaimed restaurant chain that is known for its seafood, steaks, and cocktails, has a calamari option on its menu that people have dubbed, "the best calamari in town." Their Point Judith calamari, which is served alongside a sweet chili sauce, has been described as "outrageously good" by Yelp reviewers."

