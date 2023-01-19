This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Texas

Fried calamari is a tasty seafood dish that always satisfied. The lightly battered and delicately fried rings of squid are often served as an appetizer but make the perfect main course as well.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to get fried calamari. The website states, "From traditional recipes that are served with zesty marinara,\ to options that incorporate unexpected ingredients (such as artichoke hearts and cornmeal), here are some of the best places to get your fried calamari fix."

According to the list the best restaurant in Texas for getting fried calamari is Terilli's in Dallas. The website explains:

"Fantastic flavor is the name of the game at Terilli's in Dallas. Their Calamari Fritti, which comes with a family red sauce, is a must-have. According to one Yelp reviewer, they have "never had a bad bite of calamari at Terilli's." Pro-Tip: be sure to also give their famous "Italcho" appetizer—crispy handmade pizza chips topped with sauce and an assortment of meats or seafood, cheeses, and vegetables—a try."

Check out the full list of the best places to get fried calamari in each state on Eat This, Not That!'s website.