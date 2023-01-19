This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Texas

By Ginny Reese

January 19, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Fried calamari is a tasty seafood dish that always satisfied. The lightly battered and delicately fried rings of squid are often served as an appetizer but make the perfect main course as well.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to get fried calamari. The website states, "From traditional recipes that are served with zesty marinara,\ to options that incorporate unexpected ingredients (such as artichoke hearts and cornmeal), here are some of the best places to get your fried calamari fix."

According to the list the best restaurant in Texas for getting fried calamari is Terilli's in Dallas. The website explains:

"Fantastic flavor is the name of the game at Terilli's in Dallas. Their Calamari Fritti, which comes with a family red sauce, is a must-have. According to one Yelp reviewer, they have "never had a bad bite of calamari at Terilli's." Pro-Tip: be sure to also give their famous "Italcho" appetizer—crispy handmade pizza chips topped with sauce and an assortment of meats or seafood, cheeses, and vegetables—a try."

Check out the full list of the best places to get fried calamari in each state on Eat This, Not That!'s website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.