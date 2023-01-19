This Texas County Is Among The Top 10 Best Counties To Live In America

When searching for a place to live, safety, schools, cost of living, and location are definitely among the top priorities.

Niche compiled a list of the top counties to live in America for 2022. The website states, "The Best Counties to Live ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area at the county level. This grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area. Learn where our data comes from."

According to the list, one Texas county ranked among the top 10 best counties to live. Collin County came in at number five on the list. The county received an A+ overall grade and an A+ for public schools. The county's population is 1,006,038.

Here are the top 10 counties to live in America, according to Niche:

Loa Alamos County, New Mexico Oconee County, Georgia Johnson County, Kansas Hamilton County, Indiana Collin County, Texas Forsyth County, Georgia Wake County, North Carolina Madison County, Mississippi Cobb County, Georgia Howard County, Maryland

Check out the full list on Niche's website.