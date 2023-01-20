Dolly Parton & Legendary 80s Artists Team Up On Female Empowerment Anthem

By Kelly Fisher

January 20, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Dolly Parton teamed up with a few other iconic artists to release a female empowerment anthem on Friday (January 20). “Gonna Be You” is set to appear in a soon-to-release, star-studded movie. The track features Parton alongside Cyndi LauperGloria EstefanBelinda Carlisle of The Go-Go's and Debbie Harry of Blondie.

Written by Diane Warren, “Gonna Be You” arrives shortly before the Paramount Pictures film, 80 For Brady, is set to make its debut. 

Warren explained that she “wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” Warren previously said in a statement. “Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!”

Listen to “Gonna Be You” here:

80 For Brady, directed by Kyle Marvin, follows “a group of friends (who) made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady,” reads the comedy’s description on IMDb. It stars Sally FieldRita MorenoJane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, among others. Watch the trailer here:

Dolly Parton
