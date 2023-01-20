Fed-Up Bus Driver Brings Students To Bus Barn Instead Of Driving Them Home

By Bill Galluccio

January 20, 2023

Yellow school bus parked next to playground
Photo: Getty Images

A school bus driver from Wisconsin is under investigation after he returned to the bus barn instead of driving students home. According to WAOW, the driver, who was not identified, became angry with the behavior of the students and decided to call it an early day on Wednesday (January 18) afternoon.

According to the Wausau Pilot & Review, the driver turned up the music and drove the bus at a high rate of speed. Once she arrived at the bus barn, she locked the doors and fled the bus. Police were called and had to pry the doors open to get the children out. The bus company dispatched an alternative driver to bring the kids home.

The School District of Tomahawk said that the police have launched an investigation into the incident. The bus driver is cooperating with authorities but has not been charged. The bus company said that the driver would no longer be transporting students but did not say if they had been terminated.

"Safely transporting our students to and from school is no menial task. We value our partnership with the Tomahawk Bus Company and hope this incident doesn't tarnish the dedication shown by all of the other bus drivers," Tomahawk superintendent Wendell Quesinberry wrote in a letter to parents.

