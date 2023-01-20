Jennifer Coolidge Makes Hilarious TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 20, 2023
Jennifer Coolidge has officially joined TikTok and of course, her very first video had to be a spectacle. "Hi this is my first TikTok and I was trying to think of something cool to do," the iconic actress opened the video while sitting in front of a green screen. "I think I'm just gonna do a poem that I like."
The Golden Globe winner then goes on to recite a "poem" that may sound very familiar. "Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got, I'm still Jenny, Jenny, Jenny from the block." Coolidge then pivots her camera to show that Jennifer Lopez has been sitting right next to her the whole time.
@jennifercoolidge
Trying out TikTok! 💋👀 @jlo♬ Jenny from the Block (Bronx Remix - Edit) - Jennifer Lopez
"I like that," Lopez says with an earnest face. "I really really like that." Coolidge brings the camera back to her to show off her surprised face before ending the video. The two stars can be seen in the upcoming rom-com action movie Shotgun Wedding in which, "A couple's extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by criminals. In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place," per IMDb.
In the newly shared trailer, Lopez and her husband-to-be Tom, played by Josh Duhamel, fight for their lives as his mother (Coolidge) makes hilarious and inappropriate comments. The film stream on Prime Video starting January 27th.