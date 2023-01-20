Jennifer Coolidge Makes Hilarious TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Coolidge has officially joined TikTok and of course, her very first video had to be a spectacle. "Hi this is my first TikTok and I was trying to think of something cool to do," the iconic actress opened the video while sitting in front of a green screen. "I think I'm just gonna do a poem that I like."



The Golden Globe winner then goes on to recite a "poem" that may sound very familiar. "Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got, I'm still Jenny, Jenny, Jenny from the block." Coolidge then pivots her camera to show that Jennifer Lopez has been sitting right next to her the whole time.