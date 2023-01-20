Priyanka Chopra Shares Emotional Story of Daughter's 3-Month NICU Stay

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared details in an interview with British Vogue about the scary circumstances surrounding the birth of her first child. She and husband Nick Jonas had their first child through a surrogate and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born in January of last year. Now, Priyanka has detailed some of the terrifying moments that came as a result of Malti's premature birth, a full trimester before her original due date.

Malti spent her first 100 days being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit and according to Priyanka, "she was smaller than my hand." She also shared kind words for the nurses and the work they did in saving Malti's life. "I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed to intubate her."