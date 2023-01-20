Sailor Survived 24 Days Lost At Sea Eating Only Ketchup And Seasonings

A sailor from the island of Dominica was rescued by the Colombian Navy after spending over three weeks lost at sea. Elvis Francois, 47, was working on his sailboat when he got washed out to sea and found himself stranded in the middle of the ocean.

Francois was not prepared for a voyage and had almost no supplies on his boat.

"I have no food. It's just a bottle of ketchup that was on the boat. Garlic powder, and Maggi," he said in a video released by the Colombian Navy. "So, I mixed it up with some water."

After spending 24 days lost at sea, Francois said he began to lose hope that he would make it back to dry land.

"Twenty-four days, no land. Nobody to talk to. Don't know what to do. Don't know where you are. It was rough," he said. "At a certain time, I lose hope. I think about my family."

Francois decided to scrawl the word "help" on the side of his boat, which was spotted by a passing airplane. He was eventually located by a container ship about 120 nautical miles northwest of Colombia. The crew rescued him and brought him to Cartagena for medical treatment. He was in relatively good health, though he did lose some weight during the ordeal.

Officials said they are working to return Francois to his home.