Sex Cult Leader Sentenced For Sex Trafficking Daughter's College Classmates

The leader of a sex cult who was convicted of sex trafficking was sentenced to 60 years behind bars. Lawrence Ray, 63, was convicted last April of 17 counts, including sex trafficking, extortion, and forced labor.

Prosecutors said that Ray moved into his daughter's on-campus housing at Sarah Lawrence College in New York City in 2010 after he was released from prison following a security fraud conviction.

Over the next ten years, Ray physically, sexually, and mentally abused a small group of students, forcing them into prostitution.

"He degraded them sexually to the point where they lost any sense of self-worth," U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman said before handing down the sentence. "He extorted them, he forced them to engage in labor, and he sex trafficked one of them all for his profit and sadistic and persevere sexual pleasure."

"It was sadism. Pure and simple," Liman added.

Linman said that a 60-year sentence all but ensures Ray will spend the rest of his life in jail.

"There is no reason to believe Mr. Ray will age out of criminal behavior," said Limon. "He committed these crimes with force, but he also committed the crimes with his wits — by convincing his victims they were less than human."