South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

By Zuri Anderson

January 20, 2023

Close-up of a homemade Cuban sandwich on a wooden board
Photo: Getty Images

If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.

If you're looking for your next favorite bite, Cheapism found the most delicious subs in the country. Florida is home to one of them, and it's the Cuban sandwich from Versailles! Here's why this famous sandwich was chosen:

"The simple combination of ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on sub-style Cuban bread is pressed in a plancha until melty and crisp. If you taste salami, it means you're in Tampa and should get over to the coast and down the interstate ASAP. Everyone has their favorite spot — the best is always where the tourists aren't looking — but Versailles bakes its own bread, coats its own ham with a brown sugar/pineapple juice/clove before baking, and slow-roasts its own marinated pork legs. If you want a little extra meat, the Versailles Especial is just the same as the traditional Cuban, but adds Spanish sausage."

If you're dying to try this sandwich, drop by 3555 SW 8th St. in Miami.

Check out the full list on Cheapism's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.