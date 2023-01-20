These Popular Artists Will Be Performing In Chicago This Year

Frank Sinatra said it best: "you loose the blues in Chicago..." but what do you gain? This year, the answer is multiple opportunities to see your favorite artists live in concert right here in the Windy City. According to NBC Chicago, an impressive roster will be heading our way this year, taking the stage at venues across the city. There will be an endless amount of concerts to enjoy regardless of your preferred genre. SZA, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Anita Baker, Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Morgan Wallen, and Thomas Rhett, are just a few of many iconic artists taking the stage this year.

Here is what NBC Chicago had to say about a few of the performers, where they will be performing, and who they will bring on stage with them:

Ed Sheeran:

"Multi-platinum recording artist Ed Sheeran is set to stop in Chicago whilst on his world tour. He'll be performing alongside KHALID and Kat Burns at Soldier Field in July."

SZA:

"Grammy award winning R&B artist SZA is heading on tour to promote her new album, 'SOS'. She will be preforming in Chicago at the United Center on Feb. 22, 2023."

Morgan Wallen:

"Country music star Morgan Wallen is coming to Chicago in June 2023. His One Night At A Time tour will stop at Wrigley Field, and feature guest performances from artists like Hardy and ParkerMcCollum."

For a continued list of artists making their way to Chicago this year visit nbcchicago.com.