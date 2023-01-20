This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 20, 2023

Block of flats
Photo: Getty Images

While there are countless examples of breathtaking architecture in the United States —the Empire State Building, the White House, that big wicker basket in Ohio, to name a few— not every building can be a winner. Some are even a bit unsightly.

Travel A Lot recently took a look at the most... questionable buildings each state has to offer in order to compile a list of the ugliest buildings in every state. The MotorCity Casino and Hotel in Detroit was named the biggest eyesore in Michigan (why do I feel sorry for it?). The flashy casino hotel is car-themed and features nearly 3,000 slots, a poker room and 59 gaming tables. Here's what they had to say about the building:

"If this building were in Las Vegas, it would fit right in. Unfortunately, it’s in Detroit. Casinos are already depressing, but this design just makes this one more so. The building might stand out from an architecture standpoint, but, surprisingly, it's not the only casino in Detroit--the city actually boasts four of them, despite their relative rarity in urban settings. The curved roof is supposed to be reminiscent of a car, but it just looks like a slick hairstyle to me."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.