This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Michigan

While there are countless examples of breathtaking architecture in the United States —the Empire State Building, the White House, that big wicker basket in Ohio, to name a few— not every building can be a winner. Some are even a bit unsightly.

Travel A Lot recently took a look at the most... questionable buildings each state has to offer in order to compile a list of the ugliest buildings in every state. The MotorCity Casino and Hotel in Detroit was named the biggest eyesore in Michigan (why do I feel sorry for it?). The flashy casino hotel is car-themed and features nearly 3,000 slots, a poker room and 59 gaming tables. Here's what they had to say about the building:

"If this building were in Las Vegas, it would fit right in. Unfortunately, it’s in Detroit. Casinos are already depressing, but this design just makes this one more so. The building might stand out from an architecture standpoint, but, surprisingly, it's not the only casino in Detroit--the city actually boasts four of them, despite their relative rarity in urban settings. The curved roof is supposed to be reminiscent of a car, but it just looks like a slick hairstyle to me."