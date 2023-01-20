This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado

Fluffy, warm biscuits can put a smile on any true Southerner. They're not the only ones who admire the almighty biscuit -- plenty of Americans enjoy taking a bite of these baked goods. Like many basic faves, you can do a lot to either elevate a biscuit or make it a delicious addition to your meal. Sometimes the biscuit is the meal itself (looking at you, biscuits and gravy)!

With that said, where can you find some amazing biscuits in Colorado? Thankfully, Cheapism can answer that. The website found the best biscuits in every state.

According to writers, the Centennial State's top biscuits are served at Dot's Diner! Here's why it was chosen:

"It’s all about that outer crunch at Dot’s Diner in Boulder. The immensely famous biscuits have been pulling people in for over 40 years. After the crackly exterior gives way to the fluffy, buttery dough inside, that success makes a whole lot of sense. Lots of sauce left over from your huevos rancheros? We can think of the perfect pastry to sop it up."