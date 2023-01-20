This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye

January 20, 2023

biscuits and gravy with sausage on plate
Photo: iStockphoto

Biscuits and gravy are not only a blessing to a dreary morning routine, but a Midwestern delicacy. Why waste your time with an average biscuit when you can visit the one Wisconsin cafe that does biscuits like no other? This specific cafe is known for their pies, but that did not stop them from creating the best biscuit around.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best biscuits in all of Wisconsin can be found at the Honeypie Cafe in Milwaukee. Cheapism noted that this unique cafe serves their most popular biscuit in the form of a pie! The one-of-a-kind dish is typically served with chicken, "bell pepper, roasted corn, potato," and of course, a buttermilk biscuit to top everything off.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best biscuits in the entire state:

"As the name would imply, pie is the backbone of Milwaukee’s Honeypie Cafe. That goes for pot pie as well, so to ignore their showstopping Chicken + Biscuit Pie — made with farm chicken, bell pepper, roasted corn, potato, and topped with wonderfully crumbly buttermilk biscuit — would be a huge mistake."

For more of the best biscuits in each state visit cheapism.com.

