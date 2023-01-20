This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Louisiana

Fried calamari is one of the most popular appetizers around, finding a favored spot among the ranks of onion rings, chips and dip, and mozzarella sticks. But where can you find the tastiest calamari in Louisiana?

Eat This, Not That! looked at restaurants around the country offering up the crispy bites of squid to determine which spot serves up the best fried calamari in each state, "from traditional recipes that are served with zesty marinara to options that incorporate unexpected ingredients (such as artichoke hearts and cornmeal)," according to the site.

So which restaurant in Louisiana has the best fried calamari in the state?

Mr. Ed's Oyster Bar

Oyster may be in the name, but the calamari at this New Orleans' favorite is one of the best appetizers around, with the crispy bites served alongside marinara. Mr. Ed's Oyster Bar has three locations around New Orleans. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Even though Mr. Ed's Oyster Bar specializes in oysters, there is just something about their fried calamari. Prepared crispy and served with a marinara sauce, their fried calamari is a great starter to dig into before indulging in one of their delicious soups, salads, or dinner specials."

Check out the full list at Eat This, Not That! to see the best spots in the country to find fried calamari.