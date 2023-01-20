This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate

January 20, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Fried calamari is one of the most popular appetizers around, finding a favored spot among the ranks of onion rings, chips and dip, and mozzarella sticks. But where can you find the tastiest calamari in Louisiana?

Eat This, Not That! looked at restaurants around the country offering up the crispy bites of squid to determine which spot serves up the best fried calamari in each state, "from traditional recipes that are served with zesty marinara to options that incorporate unexpected ingredients (such as artichoke hearts and cornmeal)," according to the site.

So which restaurant in Louisiana has the best fried calamari in the state?

Mr. Ed's Oyster Bar

Oyster may be in the name, but the calamari at this New Orleans' favorite is one of the best appetizers around, with the crispy bites served alongside marinara. Mr. Ed's Oyster Bar has three locations around New Orleans. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Even though Mr. Ed's Oyster Bar specializes in oysters, there is just something about their fried calamari. Prepared crispy and served with a marinara sauce, their fried calamari is a great starter to dig into before indulging in one of their delicious soups, salads, or dinner specials."

Check out the full list at Eat This, Not That! to see the best spots in the country to find fried calamari.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.