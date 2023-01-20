This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

January 20, 2023

Fried Calamari
Photo: E+

Calamari is a popular menu item at many seafood restaurants across the entire state. This dish is often served fried and seasoned with a sauce on the side. While many have perfected this meal, none do it quite like this Columbus staple.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best fried calamari in Ohio can be found at Barcelona in Columbus. Eat This Not That mentioned that the "Calamares Fritos" is one of the most popular tapas dishes that the restaurant serves. Instead of being served with the classic marinara and lemon wedge, this dish is paired with the restaurant's special "mojo picon" containing garlic and red chilie.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best fried calamari in Ohio:

"Found in Ohio's historic German Village is Barcelona, the busy Columbus restaurant that serves dishes inspired by the flavors of Spain. One must-have tapas dish of theirs is the Calamares Fritos, which is fried calamari served with mojo picon, which is a garlicky red chile sauce. Yelp reviewers are such fans of the dish that they have described it as '"amazing"'."

For more of the best fried calamari in each state visit eatthis.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.