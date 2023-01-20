This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Ohio

Calamari is a popular menu item at many seafood restaurants across the entire state. This dish is often served fried and seasoned with a sauce on the side. While many have perfected this meal, none do it quite like this Columbus staple.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best fried calamari in Ohio can be found at Barcelona in Columbus. Eat This Not That mentioned that the "Calamares Fritos" is one of the most popular tapas dishes that the restaurant serves. Instead of being served with the classic marinara and lemon wedge, this dish is paired with the restaurant's special "mojo picon" containing garlic and red chilie.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best fried calamari in Ohio:

"Found in Ohio's historic German Village is Barcelona, the busy Columbus restaurant that serves dishes inspired by the flavors of Spain. One must-have tapas dish of theirs is the Calamares Fritos, which is fried calamari served with mojo picon, which is a garlicky red chile sauce. Yelp reviewers are such fans of the dish that they have described it as '"amazing"'."

For more of the best fried calamari in each state visit eatthis.com.