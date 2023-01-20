This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In South Carolina

Fried calamari is one of the most popular appetizers around, finding a favored spot among the ranks of onion rings, chips and dip, and mozzarella sticks. But where can you find the tastiest calamari in South Carolina?

Eat This, Not That! looked at restaurants around the country offering up the crispy bites of squid to determine which spot serves up the best fried calamari in each state, "from traditional recipes that are served with zesty marinara to options that incorporate unexpected ingredients (such as artichoke hearts and cornmeal)," according to the site.

So which restaurant in South Carolina has the best fried calamari in the state?

Amen Street Fish and Raw Bar

Once you try the calamari at Amen Street Fish and Raw Bar in Charleston, there may be no going back, at least according to reviewers who claim the appetizer has "ruined" all other calamari starters because of how delicious it is.

Amen Street Fish and Raw Bar is located at 205 East Bay Street in Charleston.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Amen Street's inventive calamari appetizer, titled 'Crispy Calamari Steak Slices,' may ruin all other calamari dishes — that's how good it is. Made with thick slices of squid and served with lemon aioli, tomato, green onion, and smokehouse cherrywood bacon, this appetizer might just become your go-to. Yelp reviewers love it so much that they've posted, 'The calamari was, hands down, the best I have ever had!' and 'This place has ruined calamari from any other place in the future.'"

Check out the full list at Eat This, Not That! to see the best spots in the country to find fried calamari.