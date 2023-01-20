This Texas Brewery Pours The Best Beer In Texas
By Dani Medina
January 20, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
Pour me another one, bartender!
It's always brewery season in Texas — but are you getting the best beer? Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most highly ranked beers and this list is definitely impressive. Here's how they did it:
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Texas using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer.
The No. 1 brewery in Texas pouring up the most highest ranked beers is Jester King Brewery in Austin. Here's a look at the rest of the top 10:
- Jester King Brewery, Austin
- Spindletap Brewery, Houston
- Turning Point Beer, Bedford
- Lakewood Brewing Company, Garland
- Brash Brewing Company, Houston
- Live Oak Brewing Company, Del Valle
- Martin House Brewing Company, Fort Worth
- Pinthouse Pizza Craft Brewpub, Austin
- 903 Brewers, Sherman
- The Lone Pint Brewery, Magnolia