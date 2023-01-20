This Texas Brewery Pours The Best Beer In Texas

By Dani Medina

January 20, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Pour me another one, bartender!

It's always brewery season in Texas — but are you getting the best beer? Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most highly ranked beers and this list is definitely impressive. Here's how they did it:

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Texas using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer.

The No. 1 brewery in Texas pouring up the most highest ranked beers is Jester King Brewery in Austin. Here's a look at the rest of the top 10:

  1. Jester King Brewery, Austin
  2. Spindletap Brewery, Houston
  3. Turning Point Beer, Bedford
  4. Lakewood Brewing Company, Garland
  5. Brash Brewing Company, Houston
  6. Live Oak Brewing Company, Del Valle
  7. Martin House Brewing Company, Fort Worth
  8. Pinthouse Pizza Craft Brewpub, Austin
  9. 903 Brewers, Sherman
  10. The Lone Pint Brewery, Magnolia

Check out the full report.

