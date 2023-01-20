This Texas Brewery Pours The Best Beer In Texas

Pour me another one, bartender!

It's always brewery season in Texas — but are you getting the best beer? Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most highly ranked beers and this list is definitely impressive. Here's how they did it:

The No. 1 brewery in Texas pouring up the most highest ranked beers is Jester King Brewery in Austin. Here's a look at the rest of the top 10:

Jester King Brewery, Austin Spindletap Brewery, Houston Turning Point Beer, Bedford Lakewood Brewing Company, Garland Brash Brewing Company, Houston Live Oak Brewing Company, Del Valle Martin House Brewing Company, Fort Worth Pinthouse Pizza Craft Brewpub, Austin 903 Brewers, Sherman The Lone Pint Brewery, Magnolia

Check out the full report.