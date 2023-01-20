Trippie Redd Releases Star-Studded New Album 'Mansion Musik'

The album arrived just days after the 10K Projects rapper debuted the tracklist. It also comes not long after he appeared on Skrillex's new track "Way Back" featuring PinkPantheress. Trippie Redd spent most of 2022 dropping off singles like "First Draft," "Bad B*tch," "Ain't Safe" featuring Don Toliver and "Big 14" with Offset. None of those records made it to his new album.



Mansion Musik serves as the follow-up to Trippie Redd's 2021 album Trip At Knight. The complete edition of the album contains "Betrayal" featuring Drake, "Holy Smokes" featuring Lil Uzi Vert and "Danny Phantom" with the late XXXTentacion. During an interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood in 2021, Trippie explained the origin of TAK and why it's full all of his favorite rage music.



"It's basically like I tried to make music like 'Dark Knight Dummo' and just the turnt-up s**t," Trippie Redd said. "That's why the entire project is turnt-up. It's not no sad music or love music or nothing."



