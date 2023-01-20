Uh Oh! Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Will Expire In Less Than A Week

By Dani Medina

January 20, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Hurry up, Texas! Don't let this money go to waste!

A Mega Millions lottery ticket from the drawing on July 29, 2022 is set to expire in less than a week if it goes unclaimed. The winning ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers (13-36-45-57-67) but not the Mega Ball (14).

Claimants have 180 days from the draw date to claim their tickets, per Texas Lottery rules. This ticket will expire on Wednesday, January 25 at 5 p.m.

If this is your ticket, claim it by visiting any Texas Lottery claim center or mail a form to the following address:

Texas Lottery Commission
ATTN: Austin Claim Center
PO Box 16600
Austin, TX 78761

In more Texas lottery news, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million from Monday (January 16) night's drawing was sold in Austin, the Texas Lottery announced. It was purchased at Muchos 3 at 3201 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (4-14-33-39-61), but not the red Powerball number (3). The Power Play was also 3, but the player didn't choose to up their dollar amount.

