Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $150K Sold At Arizona Walmart

Make sure to check your tickets! You may have a winning Powerball ticket in your pocket.

ABC 15 Arizona reported that one lucky Arizona resident hit it big in Wednesday night's lottery drawing (January 18th). A winning Powerball ticket was sold inside a Mesa Walmart store.

The lucky ticket originally won a prize of $50,000, but since the player added the Powerplay the total earnings were worth $150,000.

The lucky winning ticket was sold at the Walmart near Lindsay and Baseline Road, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were: 06,15,22,42,47, Powerball 26, and Powerplay 3X.

In last week's Mega Millions drawing six Arizona players won $10,000.The Arizona Lottery wrote on Twitter:

"Mega Millions? More like Mega BILLION!

Six Arizona players won $10,000 prizes in Tuesday’s draw. You could be next, and win even more with tonight’s $1.35 BILLION Draw!"