'You Don't See That Everyday': Flaming Car Flies By Stunned Florida Cops

By Zuri Anderson

January 20, 2023

Photo: Bradenton Police Department

Police officers in Florida were caught off-guard when an unusual sight flew past them: a flaming sports car!

Bradenton police detectives witnessed the fiery Corvette whizzing down Barcarotta Avenue and 1st Avenue Wednesday morning (January 18), according to a Facebook post. Officers chased the vehicle on foot while alerting both the driver and dispatchers.

"You don't see that everyday!" authorities said.

Officials tried extinguishing the flames with fire extinguishers but weren't successful. Luckily, the city's fire department arrived just in time to douse the fire, police wrote. They also shared a photo of the burning Corvette alongside a picture of firefighters putting out the flames, leaving the sports car a smoky husk.

No word on if anyone was hurt during this wild incident, or how the car caught on fire in the first place.

You don't see that everyday! BPD detectives spotted this vehicle driving, on fire, on Barcarotta Ave/1st Ave Wednesday...

Posted by Bradenton Police Department on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Many Floridians have had auto-related mishaps, both surreal and criminal. Police officers in another city had to deal with a rampant alligator getting stuck under a patrol car. A train crashed straight into a car after a drunk woman left it on the railroad tracks.

One woman had a similar experience to the Corvette driver, except her used car went up in flames just an hour after purchasing it.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.