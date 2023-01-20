'You Don't See That Everyday': Flaming Car Flies By Stunned Florida Cops

Police officers in Florida were caught off-guard when an unusual sight flew past them: a flaming sports car!

Bradenton police detectives witnessed the fiery Corvette whizzing down Barcarotta Avenue and 1st Avenue Wednesday morning (January 18), according to a Facebook post. Officers chased the vehicle on foot while alerting both the driver and dispatchers.

"You don't see that everyday!" authorities said.

Officials tried extinguishing the flames with fire extinguishers but weren't successful. Luckily, the city's fire department arrived just in time to douse the fire, police wrote. They also shared a photo of the burning Corvette alongside a picture of firefighters putting out the flames, leaving the sports car a smoky husk.

No word on if anyone was hurt during this wild incident, or how the car caught on fire in the first place.