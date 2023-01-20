Yung Miami Tells Trina She Likes Golden Showers
By Tony M. Centeno
January 20, 2023
Yung Miami made a shocking admission about her sex life that has everyone cracking jokes.
On Thursday, January 19, the Miami native released the newest episode of Caresha Please featuring special guest Trina. During their conversation, they decided to play a little game of 'Resha Roulette', which is the City Girls rapper's x-rated card game. After she drew a card, Caresha felt compelled to take a shot because she likes golden showers.
“It say take a shot if you like golden showers, I do,” Yung Miami said. “I just like it. I don’t know, it just do something to me."
Trina, who appeared to be just as shocked by the admission as the rest of us, hilariously dubbed 'Resha as the "freak of the week." Meanwhile, social media users erupted with jokes about Caresha's nasty kink. Some people were quick to tie her man Diddy into her sexual habit by giving a whole new meaning to "Pee Diddy." Others mentioned R. Kelly's past allegations of peeing on young girls. Despite all the commentary about her, Yung Miami didn't seem to mind the discourse.
"Y'all know Idgaf!" she tweeted after the episode dropped. "Resha Roulette ain't for the weak."
The funny part about the new episode of Caresha Please is that the host's fetish isn't even the wildest moment. During their conversation, Yung Miami also pressed Trina about her alleged relationship with Missy Elliott as well as her flings with Lil Wayne and French Montana. Trina also opened up about ending her past engagement and suffering from miscarriages.
Watch the entire episode of Caresha Please featuring Trina below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE