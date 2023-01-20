Trina, who appeared to be just as shocked by the admission as the rest of us, hilariously dubbed 'Resha as the "freak of the week." Meanwhile, social media users erupted with jokes about Caresha's nasty kink. Some people were quick to tie her man Diddy into her sexual habit by giving a whole new meaning to "Pee Diddy." Others mentioned R. Kelly's past allegations of peeing on young girls. Despite all the commentary about her, Yung Miami didn't seem to mind the discourse.



"Y'all know Idgaf!" she tweeted after the episode dropped. "Resha Roulette ain't for the weak."



The funny part about the new episode of Caresha Please is that the host's fetish isn't even the wildest moment. During their conversation, Yung Miami also pressed Trina about her alleged relationship with Missy Elliott as well as her flings with Lil Wayne and French Montana. Trina also opened up about ending her past engagement and suffering from miscarriages.



Watch the entire episode of Caresha Please featuring Trina below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE