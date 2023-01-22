99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty

By Bill Galluccio

January 22, 2023

Jury Duty Summons
Photo: Getty Images

99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility.

In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.

"When I first received the letter, I thought it was a joke," Ritchuk told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Ritchuk emailed Lenko's son, who lives in Florida, but he never sent a response indicating that his mother is unable to serve as a juror.

As a result, Lenko is now facing criminal charges.

"Then this week, I received a letter from the justice ministry saying that she has to appear on the 31st of January in court or procedures will be taken against her," Ritchuk said.

He tried to call the court to get the matter sorted out but could not get a hold of anybody.

Ritchuk is unsure what to do next because somebody has to show up in court. Because Lenko is bedridden, her son, who is legally responsible for her, would have to appear in court.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice did not comment on the specific case but instead told the CBC that people over the age of 65 can request an exemption by filling out a form or calling the local sheriff's office.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.