Eight People, Including Three Kids Shot In 'Targeted' Attack In Louisiana

Eight people were injured in a drive-by shooting at a home in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Sunday (January 22) afternoon. Witnesses said that a dark-colored SUV pulled up in front of the house, and several people got out and started shooting.

When officers arrived, they found seven people had been shot, including three children ages five, three, and three. One of the three-year-olds and an adult woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the attack and are in critical condition. Police said that the eighth victim showed up on his own at the hospital with a graze wound.

Investigators believe that the shooters specifically targeted the family.

"It is obviously very disappointing to have another senseless act of violence," said Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux. "It does not appear to have been a random act. The police appear to think that this was a targeted circumstance."

Detectives found over 40 shell casings and bullets in the living room and bedroom.

"To just shoot recklessly into a home ... the kids that were in there had no idea or nothing to do with what caused this, and that makes me so angry," Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said.

Investigators have not identified any suspects and are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.