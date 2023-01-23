Here's The Oldest Bar In Florida

There's something exhilarating about visiting historic businesses that still serve customers, especially when it comes to bars. A lot of these places wear their history on their sleeve with black-and-white photographs, mementos, and of course, the drinks that keep people coming back. But it's not just the booze and the scenery -- it's also the vibes, activities, and memories that both locals and tourists make there.

For those curious about the most historic bar in America, Cheapism pinpointed every state's oldest bar. The website states, "With a mixed bag of histories from raucous, Prohibition-era speakeasies to exclusive establishments that brag of hosting presidents and celebrities, the oldest bars in the United States are as diverse as the country itself."

Florida's oldest bar is the Palace Saloon! Writers explain, "While the building holding the Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach traces its history back to 1878, it has been a watering hole since 1903 and retains its lavish accents, including Italian marble and mahogany."