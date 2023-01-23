Here's The Oldest Bar In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

January 23, 2023

Bartender making cask beer at bar
Photo: Getty Images

There's something exhilarating about visiting historic businesses that still serve customers, especially when it comes to bars. A lot of these places wear their history on their sleeve with black-and-white photographs, mementos, and of course, the drinks that keep people coming back. But it's not just the booze and the scenery -- it's also the vibes, activities, and memories that both locals and tourists make there.

For those curious about the most historic bar in America, Cheapism pinpointed every state's oldest bar. The website states, "With a mixed bag of histories from raucous, Prohibition-era speakeasies to exclusive establishments that brag of hosting presidents and celebrities, the oldest bars in the United States are as diverse as the country itself."

Florida's oldest bar is the Palace Saloon! Writers explain, "While the building holding the Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach traces its history back to 1878, it has been a watering hole since 1903 and retains its lavish accents, including Italian marble and mahogany."

The Palace Saloon still brings in huge gatherings for its world-famous Pirates Punch and other lovely libations. It will also be celebrating its 120th anniversary this March!

You can find this bar at 117 Centre St. in Fernandina Beach.

Check out the full list of every state's oldest bars on Cheapism's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.