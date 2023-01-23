See How Arizona Is Transforming Ahead Of The Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is back in the Grand Canyon State! Super Bowl LVII will take place on February 12th at Glendale's State Farm Stadium.

The city is transforming ahead of the big day, according to 12 News. There will be roadway and parking improvements, new security measures, and an expanded entertainment district.

To increase security, the Glendale Police Department is collaborating with several local and federal law enforcement bodies to oversee the big event. There will be helicopter coverage and drone technology to keep an eye on things from above.

There will be nearly 23,000 parking spaces in and around the area along with shuttle services to and from the entertainment district. In addition, there will be new ways to get around Glendale. Arizona Super Bowl posted on Twitter:

"We are proud to partner with @Waymo as the Official Autonomous Technology Partner of the #AZSuperBowl Host Committee.

Coming into town for #SB57? Download the #WaymoOne app, hail a fully autonomous ride around Downtown Phoenix, and share your experience with the #WaymoDriver!"