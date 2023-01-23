Shooting At Iowa Outreach Center Leaves Two Students Dead, Employee Injured

Two students were killed in a shooting at a nonprofit outreach center for disadvantaged youths in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday (January 23). In addition, an employee of Starts Right Here was injured in the attack and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said that three people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting. They were located about 20 minutes later in a car about two miles from the scene. As officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, one of the occupants fled.

He was quickly apprehended following a brief foot chase. The other two suspects remained in the car and were taken into custody.

Parizek said it was a targeted shooting but did not provide any details about a potential motive for the brazen attack.

"I am shocked and saddened to hear about the shooting at Starts Right Here. I've seen first-hand how hard Will Keeps and his staff works to help at-risk kids through this alternative education program. My heart breaks for them, these kids, and their families. Kevin and I are praying for their safe recovery," Governor Kim Reynold said in a statement.