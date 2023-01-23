These Are The Wildest Vanity License Plates Michigan Has Rejected

If you have ever requested a vanity license plate and were rejected, you're not alone. Many Michiganders have been unsuccessful in securing a vanity plate. In fact, the Michigan Department of State has banned more than 21,000 personalized plates over the years. Unfortunately, the department's system can't sort by when each plate was rejected, as reported by MLive, but it did provide a full list of banned plates.

Most of the requests were rejected for including references to profanity, drugs, sex and other inappropriate combinations of letters and numbers.An increasing number of denied plates reference current events or politics. According to officials, state law bans custom plates that:

Are profane, obscene, sexually explicit or graphic, excretory-related or depicting a swear word

Describe intimate body parts

Describe drugs or alcohol, including their use or culture (ex. ‘M00NSHN’)

Describe illegal activities or illegal substances (ex. ‘MAFIA’)

Substantially interfere with law enforcement’s IDing of plates

Disparage, promote or condone hate or violence against a business, group or person (ex. ‘H8C0PS’)

Conflict with Michigan’s license plate number system

Here are some of the wildest vanity plates the Michigan Department of State has rejected over the years: