This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Nebraska

Does the dreary January weather have you dreaming about Spring and Summer adventures? There are few things more breathtaking than a waterfall. Regardless of where you live across the country, there is one waterfall in each state that is sure to impress, and the surrounding trails are not too shabby either.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the most beautiful waterfall in all of Nebraska is Smith Falls. This waterfall is known for the abundance of kayakers and tubers that frequent the area. It is also the tallest waterfall in the entire state.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the most beautiful waterfall in the entire state:

"“You’d never know it was here!” seems to be the refrain from those who’ve visited Smith Falls. Tucked away in north-central Nebraska next to the Niobrara River—a popular spot for kayaking and tubing—the waterfall is the state’s highest, at 70 feet. A boardwalk makes for an easy trail to the falls, where a staircase invites you to walk down to the base, throw off your shoes, and dip in your toes. The mist coming off the fan-shaped falls is heaven on a hot day."

